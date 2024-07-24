SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, July 22, 2024, the SF District Attorney’s Office disclosed that Jesse James Chamberlain, 46, was convicted in court after a trial by jury for breaking into a garage and for theft of a bicycle. He was convicted of one count of first-degree burglary (PC 459), one count of petty theft (PC 487(a)), one count of possession of burglary tools (PC 466), one count of attempted first degree burglary (PC664/459), and two counts of resisting a peace officer (PC 148(a)(1)).

The SFDA’s Office reported that according to evidence and other testimony presented at trial, on May 19, 2022, an off-duty San Francisco police officer observed Mr. Chamberlin attempting to break into a garage on 19th Avenue. When confronted, the defendant fled the scene. On June 5, 2022, Chamberlin broke into a garage on the unit block of Parkridge Drive, stealing a bicycle and bicycle frame, and was found in possession of bolt cutters. On August 14, 2022, he attempted to flee from two officers but was detained.

“Mr. Chamberlin will now be held accountable for his repeated breaking and entering into people’s homes,” said Assistant District Attorney Yuri Chornobil. “I am thankful to the jury for their service and careful consideration of the facts and law in this case. This result would not have been possible without the hard work of the dedicated members of the San Francisco Police Department who worked on this case.”

Chamberlin is currently in custody and his sentencing is scheduled for August 7, 2024.