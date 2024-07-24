SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced via X on July 23 that they are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 26-year-old.

Jose Villalobos who was last seen in the region of Fulton/Hyde. He is considered “at-risk” due to possible suicidal ideations. He was last seen wearing a pink and orange colored short sleeved shirt.

He is described as a Hispanic male, standing 5 feet and 6 inches tall, and weighs 220 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who locates him should call 911 and report his current location and physical description. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact 415-575-4444.