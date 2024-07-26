South San Jose, CA—A woman lost her life after being struck by a car on Thursday night, July 25, 2024, in South San Jose, according to NBC Bay Area.

The collision occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the area of Tully Road and La Ragione Avenue. Emergency responders rushed to the scene and transported the woman to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Her identity has not yet been disclosed pending notification of her family.

This particular area of South San Jose, near Tully Road and La Ragione Avenue, is a well-traveled route that connects several residential neighborhoods with local businesses and schools.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the collision to come forward as they continue their investigation.

