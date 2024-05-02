SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 that Robert Christopher Curry, 31, was convicted after a trial by jury for a mid-day burglary and assault in the Pacific Heights area.

He was convicted of first-degree residential burglary (PC 459), assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury (PC 245(a)(4)) and theft (PC 484(a)). The jury also found true allegations that the burglary was a hot prowl (PC 667.5(c)(21) and that the defendant was previously convicted of a serious felony offense (PC 667(a)(1).

Evidence and testimony presented during the trial on June 20, 2023, indicated that at approximately 11:30 a.m. Curry committed a residential burglary by entering an attached garage on the 2800 block of Sacramento Street. The homeowner was present in the home and assaulted a person completing a job nearby. Curry spotted the homeowner moving personal property from the steps of his residence into the attached garage and followed the homeowner into the garage. After he was unable to take any property from the homeowner, he approached another person, who was returning to his van after completing a job in the neighborhood.

As the victim was getting back in his van, Curry pushed him and punched him in his jaw, causing him to fall to the ground, become dizzy, resulting in bruising and swelling. While the victim was on the ground, the defendant grabbed the victim’s car keys and his work cell phone. The San Francisco Police Department arrived within minutes and promptly arrested Curry and returned the victim’s property.

Curry is currently in custody. He faces up to 11 years and 8 months in state prison for his crimes. His sentencing is scheduled for May 13, 2024.