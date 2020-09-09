SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating several burglaries in the North Beach neighborhood, according to a public statement released on Tuesday September 8. A total of three individuals have been arrested and identified as 34 year-old Daniel Cauich, 30 year-old Header Cauich and 24 year-old Jose Xoolcaamal.

A series of four burglaries from August 17 thru September 2 have transpired in the region, which the SFPD suspect to be related. All of the disclosed burglaries were bike related. On August 17, officers responded to a call on the 800 block of Greenwich Street, where a suspect forced entry into a lobby and stole a bike.

A week later on August 24 police responded to a call on the 1800 block of Filbert Street, where a suspect forced entry into someone’s garage and stole two bikes and a motor scooter. On September 1, officers responded to a call on the 1000 block of Lombard Street, where a suspect again forced entry into a garage and stole two bikes.

One day later, on September 2, both Daniel and Header Cauich were arrested at Pier 27 for attempting to steal three bikes. Daniel was charged with second degree burglary for the incident on Filbert and he was also charged with possession of burglary tools and stolen property for the attempted burglary at Pier 27.

Header was charged with first degree burglary for the incident on Greenwich Street. He also faces charges for possession of burglary tools and stolen property for the incident on Pier 27. There was a third suspect at the scene who was reportedly released.

On the same day police arrested Xoolcaamal, who was linked to the burglary on Lombard and he is being charged with first degree burglary, receiving stolen property and possession of burglary tools.

While arrests have been made, the SFPD is still investigating several other incidents that are believed to be related. Anyone with additional information is advised to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.