SFPD Officer-Involved Shooting Transpires

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department completed its virtual town hall on August 28, officer-involved shooting that transpired between two uniformed police officers and 54-year-old Richard Everett, 54, The Vimeo version offers unabridged raw video, portions of which were edited out of the YouTube version for time for the town hall.

http://www.sfgovtv.org/SFPDTownhall090723

On August 28, at approximately 10:22 p.m., uniformed officers responded to the 300 block of Jones Street regarding a person armed with a knife and threatening people. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with the subject. During the encounter, an officer-involved shooting occurred and Everett was struck by gunfire. Officers rendered aid and summoned paramedics to the scene, who were nearby. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This incident is being investigated by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office; the San Francisco Police Department Investigative Services Division (ISD); the San Francisco Police Department Internal Affairs Division (IAD); and the Department of Police Accountability (DPA).

Anyone with details about the incident is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.