SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, August 16, the San Francisco Police Department reported that on June 9, at approximately 1:52 a.m., officers responded to multiple stunt-driving events that occurred simultaneously in San Francisco.

The SFPD reported they were made aware of vehicles in the area of 13th Street and South Van Ness Avenue and were able to prevent a stunt driving event from manifesting. A caravan of vehicles converged at Embarcadero and Washington Street and a stunt driving event began. At one point, one of the vehicles actively participating on the Embarcadero was purposely ignited and set on fire.

While investigating with other Bay Aera law enforcement agencies, investigators identified, located, and seized five vehicles that were involved in the stunt driving activity that occurred on June 9.

The SFPD has a unit dedicated to responding to and investigating stunt driving events. These stunt driving events are an ongoing challenge and pose a danger to residents in and around the entire Bay Area.

“These illegal events are unacceptable in our city,” said Police Chief William Scott. “I want to thank the hard-working members of the San Francisco Police Department who put themselves in harm’s way when responding to these dangerous and unlawful gatherings.”

At each documented stunt driving incident around the region, officers developed a plan and flushed the vehicles out of the locations all the while limiting citizens from getting in harm’s way. With evidence collected by officers on scene, investigators followed up on the cases, and with the approval of an SF Superior Court Judge, the vehicles that were involved in the stunt driving events were located, seized, and impounded with a mandatory 30-day hold.

The public is asked to report stunt driving incidents when they occur so the SFPD can respond and investigate. The public can call 911 in an emergency and 1-415-553-0123 in a non-emergency.

The investigations into the events of June 9 are active and ongoing. Anyone with details regarding these incidents is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.