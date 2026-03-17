On Saturday, March 15, at approximately 9:20 a.m., a woman walking her dog in the 700 block of Oak Glade Drive was hurt during a bear encounter. The bear reportedly swiped at the woman, leaving significant but not life-threatening claw marks on the backside of her knee. Reports indicate that the woman was able to flee to safety on her own and call 911. She went to an area hospital for treatment.



Later, a KTLA reporter, Erin Myers was covering the bear story on Oak glade Drive where the black bear encounter transpired, when an American Black Bear, meandered into the photo shoot. Those watching could audibly hear the gasps in the background. The following was captured during the newscast.



“And yes, we all see that bear up to the right side,” KTLA’s Megan Telles stated during the broadcast. Myers let her viewers know she may get back into the car if she needed to.



On Thursday, March 12, a home surveillance camera captured a break-in at home in Claremont. Wildlife experts say it’s a combination of the burst of warm weather combined with some drought conditions that bring the hungry bears and other wildlife out in search of food.



February 4, reports circulated of an Asian Water Monitor (Varanus Salvator) spotted near a popular hiking trail in southern California. This is the first siting of this specific species in the U.S. Its native habitat is Southeast Asia (Indonesia/Thailand/Malaysia). The large reptile reportedly resembles an alligator and is capable of aggressive behavior if provoked. It is a carnivore that feeds on small mammals and birds.



On February 7, a Gray Wolf was spotted in Los Angeles County near Lancaster. The wolf was determined to be a 3-year-old male, now referred to as BEY03F or “Bey”. Reports indicate this is the first sighting of its kind in over 100 years.



The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) reported is first capture and collared Sierra Nevada Red Fox on February 9th, though the capture happened in January. According to CDFW Sierra Nevada red foxes are protected under the California Endangered Species Act due to the rarity of finding one in California. The fox encounter occurred near Mammoth Lakes and was conducted by biologists from the CDFW Bishop Field Office.



In Santa Clara County, Palo Alto Police Department officers reported that a resident notified them of a mountain lion sighting on March 14, at approximately 8:15 a.m. CDFW responded to the scene as mountain lions are rare to see in the San Francisco Bay area. According to reports the lion was not exhibiting any aggressive behavior. Residents were advised to avoid the area.









