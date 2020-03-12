HOLLYWOOD—Lady Gaga not only has “Stupid Love,” she has a new boyfriend, Michael Polansky. He’s the man she kissed on New Year’s Eve. She has posted him all over her Instagram account. It was after Super Bowl Sunday, that she posted her first Instagram photo with Polansky, where she wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day!! Babe, do I have lipstick all-over me?”

On February 18, she posted a sunset with the two of them. You may remember that Gaga, was engaged to Christian Carino until the two broke things off in February 2019. She appeared at the Oscars to perform with her “A Star is Born” co-star Bradley Cooper. In July, she reportedly got together with audio engineer Dan Horton, and the two dated before splitting after three months. Now, she seems very content in her love life.

Sometimes, one door closes for another one to open. Everyone deserves to be happy. Since making things official, Gaga has given her new bae tons of love on Instagram-with a snapshot of the two from their Miami trip where the “Bad Romance” singer can be seen sitting on his lap. She has a new love and her sixth studio album “Chromatica” coming in April. She probably heard the same old line, we are on two separate pages. Good for her that she turned the page and moved to a new chapter. The inspiration for her new single “Stupid Love, came once she began accepting her past and channeling what she had learned from it.

In an interview, she said, the first lines of “Stupid Love” are, “You’re the one that I’ve been waiting for / Gotta quit this cryin’ / Nobody’s gonna heal me if they don’t open the door, / Kinda hard to believe, gotta have faith in me. Like, it’s right there…I’m pretty sure that when we all decide to be vulnerable, it’s really scary, and I think it’s very scary for a lot of people and there’s all kinds of laws and constructs and things that have built all around us.” As for what fans can expect from “Chromatica,” Gaga simply stated: “We are definitely dancing.”

Lady Gaga is extending her dual Las Vegas residency into 2020, with a six-city summer stadium tour to follow — In case you missed it, the iconic entertainer is performing a pair of shows on the Vegas Strip: “Enigma,” a concert featuring huge performances of all her monster hits, and “Jazz & Piano,” a more intimate show focused on stripped-down takes on her catalog, as well as her favorite songs from the Great American Songbook. They present two sides of the multi-faceted performer, and they’re both worth catching live from the best seats in your budget. This summer, she will be hitting the road for a short stadium tour to perform the new music from her brand new album. With all her hard work, her net worth is $320 million.

Get this, a new bug species has been named after Lady Gaga sue to her wacky fashion sense. A new genus of treehopper bugs found near the Pacific Coast of Nicaragua has been named after Lady Gaga. Kaikaia gaga, named by Brendan Morris (a PhD candidate in entomology at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign) is distinguished by a lack of “cucullate setae of the mesothoracic femora” and possesses a “narrow, straight shape of the second valvulae.”

The species hasn’t been properly photographed yet, so if those words went over your head, a quick image search of platycentrus (a treehopper it closely resembles) should do the trick. According to published reports, Morris discovered the female species from a 30-year specimen borrowed from the Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Pittsburgh.

“If there is going to be a Lady Gaga bug, it’s going to be a treehopper, because they’ve got these crazy horns, they have this wacky fashion sense about them,” he told the University of Illinois News Bureau. “They’re unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.”

Though he wasn’t able to extract DNA from the specimen, Morris plans on traveling to Nicaragua in the near future with the intent of finding a living Kaikaia gaga specimen and determine once and for all if the species swarmed this way. The news of K. gaga arrives just on the heels Lady Gaga announcing her long-awaited new album, “Chromatica,” which is due out on Interscope next month.

Rose’s Scoop: As the world celebrated International Women’s Day on March 8, Lady Gaga teamed up with Apple Music to curate a playlist of some of the biggest women in music to mark the occasion. Friday the 13th will see the premier of the film , “I Still Believe,” an amazing true-life love story. In this mass hysteria of the Coronavirus concerns, everyone needs to find peace in perhaps a movie that touches the heart.