SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced that a suspect has been arrested in a string of bank robberies that transpired in San Francisco starting on October 20, 2021.

The robberies followed a similar modus operandi (M.O) where the suspect would enter a bank, hand a teller a threatening note, and demand money. During some of the incidents, the suspect would brandish a firearm at the tellers. The tellers complied and provided the suspect with money who would then flee the bank. The bank robberies occurred at the following locations on the following dates:

-October 20, 2021, on the 500 block of Buckingham Way

-October 29, 2021, on the 2100 block of Fillmore Street

-November 5, 2021, on the 1500 block of Van Ness Avenue

-November 15, 2021, on the 4600 block of Mission Street

-November 18, 2021, on the 1000 block of Taraval Street

-November 23, 2021, on the 1100 block of Ocean Avenue

-November 29, 2021, on the 4000 block of 24th Street

The investigation was led by members of the SFPD Robbery Detail. Investigators developed information that led to the identity of the two suspects; Ray Farr, 50, and Bryan Alexander, 57, both of San Francisco.

On Wednesday, December 29, members of the SFPD Investigations Bureau and Tactical Units served a warrant for the arrest of Farr on the 1800 block of Embarcadero in Oakland. He was located in a parking lot where, following a brief foot pursuit he was taken into custody.

During the foot pursuit, a loaded semi-automatic firearm fell from Farr’s possession. Officers later located and secured the firearm. Investigators served a search warrant on Farr’s hotel room and vehicle where they located several items of evidence connecting him to the bank robberies including thousands of dollars in cash and distinctive clothing.

While investigators served the warrants on Farr, other members of the SFPD Investigations Bureau located Alexander on the 500 block of 3rd Street in Oakland. Alexander was taken into custody without incident. Investigators served a search warrant on his vehicle and his home on the 1300 block of Magnolia Street where they located several items of evidence connecting him to the bank robberies including thousands of dollars in cash and distinctive clothing.

Farr and Alexander were later transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked. Farr was booked on seven counts of robbery (211, 1st Degree PC), seven counts of burglary (459 PC), felon in possession of a firearm (29800(a)(1) PC), carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle (25850(a) PC), carrying a concealed firearm (25400(a)(1) PC), parole violation (3056 PC), and multiple narcotics violations. Alexander was booked on five counts of robbery (211, 1st Degree PC), five counts of burglary (459 PC), conspiracy (182 PC), and parole violation (3056 PC).

In addition to the several bank robberies that occurred in San Francisco, Farr and Alexander are believed to be connected to other bank robberies in the Bay Area. The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.