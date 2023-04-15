HOLLYWOOD—I was born in the 80s and grew up in the surge of video games. One of the first video games I ever had and played was 1985’s “Super Mario Bros.” for the Nintendo gaming system (NES). There are plenty of people who think that game is fairly easy, but all those people who say that, weren’t victorious in beating the game. I however, was one of those people.

So to see an actual animated version of the video game as a movie I’m a fan. That 90s live-action version, just didn’t work. Hello, you’re talking about a cartoonish character being made into actual plumbers, not sure who thought that would work. Fast-forward nearly 40 years later and we have the version of the flick that fans of the classic game would enjoy, while kids are going to love it. Look, don’t expect anything narratively original.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” stars Chris Pratt as the voice of Mario, and Charli Day as the voice of Luigi. The brothers have branched off and started their own plumbing service, hoping to garner business after leaving one of their competitors. The antics are quite hilarious for children and adults might get a chuckle here or there in the beginning.

The narrative follows the brothers as they attempt to save Brooklyn, New York from a major plumbing issue. Instead, they stumble upon a secret world underground that transports them to the Mushroom Kingdom, where they meet Toad (voice of Keegan Michael-Key), who is hilarious. Toad without a doubt, is the comic relief throughout the movie. Luigi was transported to the Dark Land, which is controlled by Bowser (voice of Jack Black). Of course we have Princess Peach (voice of Anya Taylor-Joy), who is smitten by Mario and the leader of the Mushroom Kingdom. Bowser has obtained a ‘super star’ giving him the power of invincibility as he journeys to conquer all the worlds, including the Jungle Kingdom led by King Cranky Kong (voice of Fred Armisen). The character is a bit animated and Armisen takes that animation to the character’s voice that is a perfect match.

The battle between Mario and Donkey Kong (voice of Seth Rogan) is just proof how the narrative really wants to bring adults back to their childhood. The replica sets, even while animated are so similar to what we fans of video games recall playing growing up. I actually love the wink towards Ridley Scott’s 2000 classic “Gladiator.” There is the iconic scene reminiscent of “Mario Kart” that is hilarious and full of iconic scene stealing moments as well. The film really hits all the notes of various games in the franchise over the decades.

I love how the visual effects from the movie remind adults who played the video game as youngsters. You have the floating bricks, you have the iconic ‘?’ marks that yield various powers; the filmmakers do an exceptional job of making you feel like you’re in the video game. That scene with Princess Peach and Mario as they go thru that obstacle course was epic. The nostalgia is fantastic and brings any kid born in the 80s or 90s or 00s who played “Super Mario Bros.” immediately back to your youth.

I was more invested in the flick than my nieces and nephews, so that just highlights how much things from the past have a way of reminding you of your childhood or time as a kid, which “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” does effortlessly. It never comes across as forced. I love the theme of brotherly love and the bond of family against all odds; even those that seem impossible. Will there be a sequel? Without a doubt, and there should be one with how entertaining this installment turned out to be, it was a bigger surprise than I expected.