UNITED STATES—I would consider myself an avid sports fan, but gosh Super Bowl LX had to be one of the worst football games I have ever watched in my 40 plus years of life. One I don’t think many people wanted to see the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl battling against Sam Darnold and Seattle Seahawks. It felt like the Patriots was doing everything they could to lose the game. They didn’t score a touchdown until the fourth quarter. Seattle dominated from the start of the game until the end.

With that said, that was not the talk of the town, it was the Super Bowl half-time show, that featured Bad Bunny. Yes, the Puerto Rican musician who just won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year about 2 weeks ago. The uproar I had never seen this in my life, and it was annoying as hell to hear it over and over and over and over again. Ok, you don’t like Bad Bunny, that is fine and dandy. There are plenty of musicians I don’t like, but I’m not going online to record videos about it.

America, take a moment, breathe, it’s not that deep; it’s not that serious. Ok, Bad Bunny has an opinion about the current administration and ICE. Who in this country doesn’t have an opinion? You don’t have to like the opinion but guess what that is what makes America so great, you have a constitutional amendment, the FIRST ONE, that grants you that right. Oh, and before anyone starts chatter, Puerto Rico is a Commonwealth of the United States and individuals born in Puerto Rico are United States citizens.

The alternate programming, the boycott, just the mayhem for something that was not that serious, makes you wonder if only Americans spent their time focused on things that actually matter. Was it a bit annoying not knowing what Bad Bunny was saying while he performed? Yes, but it just made me say to myself, you know what, I need to spruce up on my Spanish. I do speak Spanish, but I’m not as fluent as I used to be because I haven’t used it in frequent conversations in nearly 20 years. Is it hard to learn a new language the older you get? Of course, but it’s not impossible for you master the language.

While I couldn’t tell you a single Bad Bunny song that didn’t stop me from watching the Super Bowl half-time show because I wanted to see what all the fuss was going to be about. The set pieces were fantastic, the music delivered plenty of rhythm for people to move their body and it was a tribute to his native country of Puerto Rico. I learned some things watching the musician perform.

There have been plenty of Super Bowl performers in recent years that I was not the biggest fan of their music or perhaps their political stance, but that did not stop me from enjoying. Are we seriously turning into a country where everything, and I mean everything we do is somehow tied to politics? That is just stupid and dangerous. Wake up America. Not everything is so serious, and if you made such a fuss about the 2026 Super Bowl LX half-time show, perhaps you need to take a look in the mirror and ask yourself, why?

Bad Bunny took the stage to perform some songs to entertain the millions and millions of people who watch the Super Bowl each year. God, I’m already hoping this is not an issue in 2027, but my gut tells me otherwise.