SAN FRANCISCO- Three San Francisco schools have cancelled classes due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

On Monday, classes at Archbishop Riordan High, Lowell High and ICA Cristo Rey High were cancelled.

Last week, Lowell High was closed after it was confirmed that a parent of a student tested positive for the virus. According to a statement from the school district, Lowell high will remain closed on Tuesday.

SFUSD said in a statement, “If you would like to keep your children home for health reasons, any absences over the next 2 weeks will be excused. Please follow regular procedures for letting your school know of your child’s absence​ and make plans to support their safety and continued learning.”

All “non-essential” events throughout the school district will be cancelled until March 22. These events include practices, rallies and meetings.