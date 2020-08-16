SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, August 15, there was a surf rescue call at 1004 Point Lobos Ave, Outer Richmond, at Sutro Baths regarding three teens almost drowning before crews came to their rescue.

The swimmers were approximately 200 feet from the shoreline, and the Coastguard requested for a helicopter and a boat according to the Citizen app.

San Francisco Fire Department issued the following tweet at 5:50 PM:

“UPDATE DRAMATIC RESCUE OFF SUTRO BATHS— 3 TEENS DROWNING ALL SAVED BY @GGNRANPSALERTS #Oceanrescue and #SFFDCOASTALRESCUE 1 TEEN REQUIRED CPR WHILE IN THE SURF — 7 RESCUE SWIMMERS 1 @USCGPACIFICSW Helicopter and #SFFDRB1 (Rescue boat) used for rescue. ALL THREE TEENS ARE ALIVE.”

Two swimmers were semiconscious, but the third one was in critical condition.

“Police report that one man who was swept out into the water is now safe and breathing normally,” said in the Citizen app.

Representatives of the Golden Gate NRA and the San Francisco Fire Department have not responded to the San Francisco News for comment.