SAN FRANCISCO—Nathan Apadoca, a TikTok influencer known as @420doggface208 visited San Francisco with his family and their rental cars were broken into after visiting Twin Peaks on Tuesday, February 23. They were parked in a dark area.

On Monday, March 1 in an interview with TMZ, Apodaca explained what happened. He said his mother went back to the rental van and noticed the window was broken. As she investigated further, she noticed her purses were gone. He and the rest of his family came down to check the other rental which was a suburban SUV. He thought everything was fine until he looked in the back seat and the windows on the passenger side were busted.

Recently, someone found the purse down the road and is in the process of sending it back to Apadoca and his family. Apadoca still wants to visit San Francisco to check out a mural that is painted of him. He originally planned to do a “peace out” video near the mural. He made a statement to TMZ saying, “it ain’t no thing, just a little speed bump in the trip.”