SAN FRANCISCO—Victoria Jones, 34, the daughter of actor Tommy Lee Jones, was found dead after overdosing on drugs in the wee hours of New Year’s Day at San Francisco’s Fairmont Hotel.

On Saturday, January 3, reports revealed 9-1-1 dispatch audio, classifying the scene as a ‘code 3 overdose’ with ‘color change.’ A witness revealed to first responders that Victoria Jones, had been using cocaine in the hours up till her death.

On Friday, January 2, 2026, Tommy Lee Jones released a statement to thank the support of fans and requested privacy during this dark period of their lives. The San Francisco Chief of Medical Examiner publicly identified Victoria Jones as the deceased after notifying Tommy Lee Jones and his family.

On January 1, 2026 at approximately 3:14 a.m., paramedics and officers from the San Francisco Police Department arrived at the Fairmont Hotel. They declared Victoria dead at the scene. At approximately 2:52 a.m., a hotel guest found Victoria not responding, but they assumed she passed out from drinking in the hallway or corridor of the 14th floor at the establishment, who alerted the staff on duty.

They proceeded to perform CPR on Victoria. A 9-1-1 call from hotel staff reported a medical emergency describing it as either a suspected cardiac arrest or a drug overdose. While the official cause of death is still pending, authorities are investigating the matter as a suspected accidental drug overdose.

Victoria Jones struggled with substance abuse and was facing pending charges in Napa County for drug possession and domestic battery at the time of her death.