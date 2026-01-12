WESTWOOD—On Sunday, January 11, first responders were called to the scene after a man drove a U-Haul trailer into a crowd of pro-Iran demonstrators at 1338 Veteran Avenue.



The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that two people were evaluated at the scene by LAFD, but denied medical treatment. There were no more reported injuries at the time.



The demonstrators were reportedly protesting the unrest in their home country of Iran.



Citizen video footage shows the driver in the U-Haul truck driving through the crowd. The screams can be heard in the background. There were signs on the U-Haul driver’s truck that read, “NO SHAH. NO REGIME. USA: DON’T REPEAT 1953. NO MULLAH.”



No Shah, is reportedly a Persian slogan meaning “No Kings.” It is used by protesters against Iran’s monarch. Mullah is in reference to a title of honor for a Muslim religious leader, scholar, or teacher. Geopolitics (Iran) defines the “Don’t repeat 1953,” indicating that it may refer to the last time the U.S. intervened with Iran. See below.



“USA: DON’T REPEAT 1953”. In this context, it refers to the 1953 Iranian coup d’état, orchestrated by the U.S. (CIA) and the U.K. The protesters are urging the United States not to intervene in Iranian politics again in a way that would undermine their efforts to establish a new government, drawing a parallel to the event that ultimately led to the long reign of the Shah and the eventual 1979 revolution and current regime.”



Another Citizen contributor shared video footage of police standing outside the taped-off area.



A commenter on X posted video footage showing a large U-Haul Truck with the driver in the cab driving right through the protesters. There was an enormous crowd at this demonstration. Most appeared to have moved off the street out of harm’s way. The commenter said, “Please pray. This doesn’t look good.”



The protest drew a crowd of several hundred people. Reports indicate that after the U-Haul driver drove into the crowd, the crowd swarmed the truck and attacked the driver, and drove a flagpole through his window.



The incident caused traffic back-ups for hours. Emergency personnel were advised to avoid 405 due to the off-ramp closure. Alternate routes were recommended.











