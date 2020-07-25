SAN FRANCISCO—Uber allowed drivers to determine their own fares in certain parts of California including San Francisco on July 23.

The fares that the riders pay to the drivers are based on pre-set time and distance rate in many of the cities in California at present. In new fare system, drivers can determine the price the rider pays.

Along with the change in July in some cities in California, an email with new guidelines was sent to Uber drivers which also included rules related to COVID-19.

Both riders and drivers are required to wear a face covering when riding or driving with Uber. Riders can now be held accountable for violating the face cover policy. If a rider is reported multiple times, they will lose access to the app.

According to the Uber officials, they have been testing this new system several months and are still learning how it works for riders and drivers. Therefore, they might make some updates about the system in the future.

In the beginning of 2020, this movement had already started. Uber was testing a feature at airports in Sacramento, Palm Springs and Santa Barbara. That allowed drivers to increase fares in 10% increments, and five times the base rate at most. Riders were then matched with the lowest fare.

A new California state law requires more companies to convert their contract workers to employees, which means providing them with benefits and protections. That was a motive of the Uber’s fare system change. This conversion will give drivers more control and support fir the argument that they’re contractors rather than employees.