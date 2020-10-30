SAN FRANCISCO—The Walt Disney Family Museum, located in the Presidio of San Francisco, is reopening its doors to the public Thursday, November 5, according to an announcement made by the museum via Twitter.

We are happy to announce that The Walt Disney Family Museum plans to reopen to the public on Thursday, November 5. We missed you and cannot wait to see you at the museum soon! Visit our website for our full guidelines for reopening. https://t.co/GeSIlSwitT pic.twitter.com/pUUNwbINoa — The Walt Disney Family Museum (@WDFMuseum) October 28, 2020

Starting Nov. 5, the WDF Museum will open from Thursday through Sunday for the remainder of the year. Its hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with last chance of entry at 4:15 p.m.

To protect the safety of employees and costumers, the company is taking extra measures that have already been set in place for reopening. These measures include:

Face masks required for employees and guests aged three and over.

Increased cleaning procedures implemented throughout the day.

Hand sanitation and washing stations that can be found throughout the museum.

Clear coverings that will be used in transitional areas.

To avoid crowding, signs have been placed around the building to maintain the flow of traffic.

Disposable headphones and styluses will be available in listening and interactive stations.

The museum’s learning center and theater will remain closed until further notice. Cafés and water fountains will also remain closed.

Tickets to visit the museum have to be purchased online prior to the visit.

“We deeply appreciate your support during our closure and your cooperation as we reopen,” the WDF Museum said in a public statement. “We thank you for helping create an enjoyable experience for everyone and very much look forward to welcoming you back to The Walt Disney Family Museum.”

For more information, visit https://www.waltdisney.org/welcome-back.