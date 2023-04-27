SACRAMENTO—The Splash Bros. Klay Thompson and Steph Curry showed their championship mettle on Wednesday, April 26 as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Sacramento Kings, 123-116 at Golden 1 Center. Golden State holds a 3-2 lead in what has been the best series to open the NBA Playoffs.

Golden State has been awful away from Chase Center at 11-30, not only did the Warriors earn victory in one of the loudest and chaotic environments in the NBA. It marked the 28th consecutive playoff series in which the Warriors have won at least one road game, an NBA record.

“It’s one of the best feelings in basketball in the sense of figuring out how to win in a hostile environment,” Curry said. The series has been a battle between Curry and the Kings De’Aaron Fox.

Curry scored 31 points. Klay scored 25 points and made 5 of 11 from long distance. Wiggins had 20 points, 2 steals and 2 blocked shots. Their dynasty was on the line, and the Warriors played as if their four titles were hanging in the balance.

The Warriors got going in the second quarter with Thompson making three 3-pointers during a 12-0 run that helped them take the lead, 60-56 at the half.

As for the Kings, the lights were too bright. After a late surge, where Sacramento only trailed by a point, 111-110 the Kings would not surrender. The Warriors pulled away late after Monk missed a potential game-tying 3 with 1:04 to play.

After the first quarter, Sacramento shot a dreadful 2 of 20 from beyond the arc. Live by the three, die by the three.

Curry put it away with a three-point play where with 22.1 seconds left that made it 122-114. He dribbled around every Sacramento defender like the iconic Harlem Globetrotter, Frederick “Curly” Neal. Before making a baby hook shot to seal the victory.

De’Aaron Fox scored 24 despite a broken index finger on his shooting hand, and Monk and Sabonis added 21 points apiece for Sacramento.

Golden State can wrap up the series with a fourth straight win at home with Game 6 on Friday, April 28 at Chase Center.