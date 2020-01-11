SAN FRANCISCO- The Abigail and Post Hotels are transforming into housing for current and former homeless adults starting this spring.

Between the two hotels, 151 units will be available for the tenants. The Tenderloin Housing Clinic and Episcopal Community Services are leasing the two hotels through funding from the City.

The Abigail Hotel will have 62 units vacant for former homeless tenants. Housing will be available to those who are self sufficient and do not need supportive services.

“I’m excited that 2020 begins with a more coordinated, data-driven Homelessness Response System paired with more housing exits created through the courageous leadership of Mayor Breed and the compassion and hard work of our team, partners, and community,” said Jeff Kositsky, Director of the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing in a statement.

However, the Post Hotel will be vacant for people currently experiencing homelessness. Depending on the length of homelessness and vulnerability, a person can live in one of the 89 units.

Tipping Point Community is responsible for giving $3 million to San Francisco’s partners to help with necessities such as furniture and repairs.