HOLLYWOOD─I was under the guise that the third installment in the “Bad Boys” franchise, “Bad Boys For Life” might not be able to dethrone the war flick “1917” at the box-office. Boy was I ever wrong. It was apparent that fans of the franchise were eager for this latest chapter, as it earned an impressive $68 million during its debut weekend. That is huge and major for an R-rated movie.

“Bad Boys For Life” is proof that fans love another entry in a classic franchise that has been MIA for quite some time. Just look at what the 2018 version of “Halloween” did with moviegoers? It’s safe to say this sequel is likely to hold its grip on the box-office in the coming weeks; at least for this upcoming weekend. Not faring so well was another reboot, this time “Dolittle” starring Robert Downey Jr. that didn’t draw out the big audiences as expected. The movie landed in second place with around $30 million during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

The war drama “1917’ continued to dazzle audiences dropping to third place with $27 million. The Sam Mendes directed flick has since earned over $80 million at the domestic box-office. Landing in fourth place was the sequel “Jumanji: The Next Level” with $12.5 million over the holiday weekend. “Jumanji” has had an impressive run at the box-office grossing over $270 million since its release in December 2019.

Rounding out the top five was “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” with $10.6 million. The supposed final chapter in the franchise is just mere millions from crossing the $500 million mark at the domestic box-office. This weekend sees the release of the action flick “The Gentlemen” and the thriller “The Turning.” I think it’s safe to say “Bad Boys For Life” will remain on top America.