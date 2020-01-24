UNITED STATES−Iranian lawmaker, Ahmad Hamzeh offered a bounty for President Donald Trump while speaking to his fellow members of the Iranian Parliament in Tehran on Tuesday, January 21.

This is the second bounty on President Trump’s life in 30 days. There are approximately 290 seats in the Iranian Parliament. Hamzeh is a member of Parliament, representing Kerman. Kerman is the hometown of the Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a drone in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad International Airport on the orders of President Trump on January 2.

According to Reuters who cited ISNA, a state-run news agency, Hamzeh said:

“On behalf of the people of Kerman province, we will pay $3 million reward in cash to whoever kills Trump. We should put the production of long-range missiles capable of carrying unconventional warheads on our agenda. This is our natural right.”

Iranian MP offers $3m reward for killing Trump | Indus News An #Iranianlawmaker has offered a 3 million dollar reward to anyone who killed U.S. President #DonaldTrump. U.S. Disarmament Ambassador Robert Wood dismissed the reward as ridiculous and indicative of #Iran’s dangerous plans.Watch Indus News Live: youtu.be/SuicpT5sZvI Posted by Indus News on Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Indus News footage stated American Disarmament Ambassador, Robert Wood dismissed the reward, calling it “ridiculous.”

Soleimani was the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Corps-Quds Force, a U.S. designated foreign terrorist organization. He is responsible for orchestrating hundreds of American deaths and wounding thousands, including the attack on December 27, 2019 that wounded and killed American and Iraqi personnel.

The U.S. State Department announced in April 2019, that Iran was responsible for killing 608 U.S. soldiers during the Iraq War and that Soleimani orchestrated 17 percent of the deaths transpiring between 2003 and 2011.

“To the brave, long-suffering people of Iran: I’ve stood with you since the beginning of my Presidency, and my Administration will continue to stand with you. We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage,” tweeted President Trump.

“The noble people of Iran-who love America-deserve a government that’s more interested in helping them achieve their dreams than killing them for demanding respect. Instead of leading Iran toward ruin, it’s leaders should abandon terror and Make Iran Great Again,” tweeted President Trump on January 11.

“The Villainous US govt repeatedly says that they are standing by Iranian ppl. They lie. If you are standing by the Iranian ppl, it is only to stab them in the heart with your venomous daggers. Of course, you have so far failed to do so & will continue to fail,” tweeted Iranian Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei responding to President Trump.

Written By Sharon Stice