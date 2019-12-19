SAN FRANCISCO- A video of a man defacing inside a Safeway circulated through the internet over the weekend.

The video shows the man publicly defacing in an isle and then proceeded to wipe with toilet paper from the store. The Safeway that the incident took place is located in the Marina District which also happens to be Nancy Pelosi’s district.

People shared their concerns on Twitter. A user @lindaweightloss said, “I was just in SF and get it. Where is Nancy Pelosi and Diane Feinstein when this is going on? Get some real representation in CA before it is too late.”

Human feces on San Francisco’s sidewalks have been an ongoing and increasing problem. The city even has a “Poop Patrol”, also known as 311, that receives calls about human feces and will clean it up. Earlier this month Supervisor Matt Haney announced a plan to power-wash sidewalks that were infested with feces. However, that plan only pertained to the Tenderloin district.

According to KRON4, 311 has received over 25,000 poop complaints in 2019 with the Tenderloin district receiving the most complaints.