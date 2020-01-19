SAN FRANCISCO- Alyssa Nakken has made major league baseball history by becoming the first female coach under The SF Giants.

Nakken is a former Sacramento State softball player where she played first base. She has worked for the Giants since 2014 where she started out as an intern for baseball operations. Currently, she oversees the health and wellness of the team. In her new position as an assistant coach, her role will be to increase high performance and create a family like bond within the team.

Next season, she will be seen as one of the thirteen coaches for the San Francisco Giants.