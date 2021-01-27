SAN FRANCISCO—The parents of Sydney West are offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who has information about their missing daughter. West, 19, was reported missing on October 2, 2020 around 2 p.m. by a family member.

She was last seen on the morning of September 30 around 6:45 a.m. on the Golden Gate Bridge. West is described as a Caucasian woman, who was last seen wearing a sweatshirt, white athletic shorts, and blue Vans shoes. She stands 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has light brown hair and blue eyes. Her parents, Jay and Kimberly West, have hired a private investigator to help locate their daughter. Dozens of tips have been received, but none leading to West’s location.

Camera footage has been reviewed depicting pedestrian and bicycle traffic the morning Sydney went missing, her parents indicated in a statement. West is from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, but was a student at University of California-Berkeley.

She moved in with friends where she was living before her disappearance. A missing person case was launched in Orange County, North Carolina where the West family still resides.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Scott Dudek, private investigator, at (925) 705-8428. He will award the payout. The reward is slated to expire on April 1, 2021. Tipsters may contact the San Francisco Police Department on their tip line at (415) 575-4444. Anyone in North Carolina with information on Sydney West can call Ashley Woodlief at (919) 245-2909.