SAN FRANCISCO—The Police Department of San Francisco arrested 44-year-old Haleem Williams for a shooting that transpired on January 16 at 5:48 a.m.

Police officers allegedly arrived at the unit block of Sanchez Street because of a reported shooting and found a 43-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The authorities said they transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was diagnosed with non-life-threatening injuries.

“The victim told officers that he heard noises coming from a vehicle on Sanchez Street. The victim said he went to inspect the noise when he was confronted by the suspect. The suspect accused the victim of attempting to steal his car and an argument ensued. The suspect then produced a firearm and shot the victim. The victim fled on foot in fear of suffering further harm,” said the San Francisco Police in a press statement.

Investigators from the San Francisco Police Department indicated that they developed information that ultimately led them to Williams, and on Wednesday, January 20, the police arrested him at the intersection of Lombard and Pierce Streets.

The records at the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office indicate that Williams was booked for two separate counts. One count of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

The California Legislature indicates that an assault with a firearm can “be punished by imprisonment in the state prison for two, three, or four years, or in a county jail for not less than six months and not exceeding one year, or by both a fine not exceeding $10,000 and imprisonment.”

Possession of a firearm is a felony that can carry a punishment of 16 months or two or three years in jail or prison, the California Legislature said.

The Sherriff’s Office of San Francisco jail records indicate that Williams is being held on a $100,000 bond and his next court date is scheduled for February 5 at 9:00 a.m.

The San Francisco investigators still consider this case to be an active investigation and they request help from the public in providing additional tips. Call (415) 575-4444 or text TIP411 and start the tip with “SFPD.” All informants will remain anonymous.