SAN FRANCISCO — Mayor London Breed announced on Monday, March 15 that renovations at Garfield Square, which costed $19.7 million, finished after it started in October 2018.

In a March 15 post, the Mayor tweeted:

“The Garfield Square Park facility in the Mission is now complete, with a renovated indoor pool, clubhouse, courtyard, & public art. This space will serve as one of our Community Hubs, providing students with in-person support for distance learning, healthy meals, and recreation.”

The SF Recreation and Parks said the “new Garfield Center comprises a 3,550 square foot clubhouse and pool building, which share a single lobby area” along with “updated showers and locker rooms, a playroom and expanded kitchen,” in a March 15 news release.

There are “new basketball courts and a splashpad for children.” The newly renovated pool “will serve more swimmers and accommodate different users concurrently” once swimming indoors is permitted by public health officials, the SF Recreation and Parks added.

Hillary Ronen, Supervisor on the SF Board of Supervisors, said in a news release by Mayor Breed’s office that she is “excited to begin a new era of recreation at Garfield Square” and the renovation’s design “was driven by the community, and we are seeing the benefit of that in this beautiful new pool building. The upgraded facility truly reflects the spirit of the Mission District.”

The renovations for the park, established in 1884, were paid for through the 2012 Clean and Safe Neighborhood Parks Bond and Interagency Plan Implementation Committee (IPIC) Eastern Neighborhood Impact Fees.