AGOURA HILLS—Elvis Presley fans will have the opportunity to purchase the guitar he used during a performance which is up for auction by Kruse GWS Auctions. The live auction is set for Saturday, March 27 at 10 a.m. Bidding online is currently available which commenced on March 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Presley was seen using the flaming red Hagstrom Viking Guitar during his nationally televised 1968 “Comeback Special” after he devoted seven years to his movie career. It was also featured on the cover of the “From Elvis in Memphis” album in 1969.

According to GWS Auctions, the guitar has not been offered for auction since the 1990s and is one of the most historically significant and iconic instruments of all time. The guitar originally belonged to Al Casey, another musician. According to a letter from Casey, he was asked to let Elvis use the guitar by producers during his come-back show because they thought it would look beautiful on camera.

Inspections are available by appointment. Contact the GWS site for more information. The guitar is located at 5737 Kanan Road in Agoura Hills.