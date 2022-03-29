OAKLAND—Two people have been arrested for stealing a woman’s purse outside of a Vacaville Costco on March 23.

Robin Johnson, 25, and Makayla Patillobradsher, 26, who are both residents of Oakland, were detained shortly after loss prevention gave their license plate information and a description of their vehicle to authorities. After using a license plate reader, authorities found that the license plate was registered to a Dodge SUV from the Fairfield region, but the suspects were said to have fled the scene in a silver sedan.

The investigation revealed that the vehicle’s license plate numbers were changed both before and after the theft transpired. Earlier before Johnson and Patillobradsher were arrested, an officer discovered a vehicle that was described to be “remarkably similar” to the one loss prevention described, but it had different plate numbers. At the time, the vehicle fled before the officer could confirm if it had been the correct vehicle.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle on I-80 and the two pulled over and stopped at the Cherry Glen Road exit. Both suspects complied with officers and are currently being held in Solano County Jail with multiple felony charges.

After a search of the vehicle officers found some of the victim’s stolen property among other stolen items that belonged to other victims. Authorities are now looking for the owners of the other stolen property found in the vehicle.