SAN FRANCISCO — On Friday, March 26 construction workers found a 20 foot long 3-foot high man-made cave with 2 men living inside under the Vallejo Bridge. Vallejo Police said it was dug into the side of an embankment. The two men that were found were unidentified and unarmed.

According to a nearby resident of the area, a construction worker told him when the authorities were forcing them out, one man came out willingly and the other man was a little belligerent at first. Several firefighters, police, and rescue workers joined together at the bridge. The number of people reached all the way to Sacramento Street and Farragut Avenue, a half-mile north of downtown Vallejo. Many other residents said that homeless people have lived in tents off and on at the site for years but did not know about the existence of the cave.

According to San Francisco City Records 8,035 homeless individuals were counted in San Francisco’s 2019 point-in-time street and shelter count. This was an increase of more than 14% over the 2017 count. The federal definition for homelessness point-in-time counts include those individuals and families living in a supervised publicly or privately operated shelter, or those with a primary nighttime residence that is a public or private place not designed for regular sleeping accommodations such as cars, parks, abandoned buildings, bus or train stations, airport, or camping grounds.