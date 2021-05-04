SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office refiled charges against a man and police officer over a confrontation with police on December 19, 2019 on the corner of Mission & 23rd Street. The original indictment charges were thrown out by a federal court judge because the prosecution was not able to prove the suspect was the individual depicted in security footage.

Jamiaca Hampton, 25, was charged with four counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon, a felony charge for battery on a peace officer and two counts of threats to an executive officer. Officer Christopher Flores is being charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm and assault by a public officer. San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, refiled the charges on Friday, April 30 after the case had fallen through twice previously. Hampton will face arraignment on Wednesday, May 5.

Security footage from the incident shows Hampton attacking officers Sterling Hayes & Flores, who was a rookie at the time, when they confronted Hampton in their police vehicle. Hampton charged at Hayes and Flores with a broken Grey Goose bottle as they attempted to arrest him.

A chase ensued that led to Officer Hayes cornering Hampton who charges once more, leading to Hayes firing multiple shots at Hampton, who then collapses. When Hampton is getting back up, Officer Flores fires one shot into Hampton and Officer Hayes orders him to “STOP! STOP! STOP!” and begins to tend to Hampton’s wounds until medical aid arrives. Hampton suffered multiple shots to his dominant arm and his left leg which later needed to be amputated due to injuries sustained.

“SFPD held him more than accountable when two cops shot him again and again and again that morning, compounding his pre-existing, extreme trauma history,” Hampton’s Defense Attorney, Danielle Harris told the SF Chronicle.