HOLLYWOOD—One would think when it comes to awards season, any award is a good one, well you might want to think again. In Hollywood there is an award you don’t want to collect: the Razzie. The winners for the 2021 Razzie Awards were announced on Saturday, April 24, per usual the day before the pinnacle of awards, the Academy Awards.

The big winner of the night was Sia’s “Music” which walked away with three prizes included Worst Director for Sia. However, the prize for Worst Picture was a victory for “Absolute Proof” that also won the award for Worst Actor for Mike Lindell. If you don’t know that name you know him as the “My Pillow Guy.” Worst Actress went to Kate Hudson for “Music” and when it comes to those supporting races, former mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani won for his work on “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” and Maddie Ziegler won for “Music.” Wait for it though; Rudy was a double winner taking home the prize for Worst Screen Combo playing himself and his zipper in the comedy stunt flick “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”

Win it comes to Hollywood’s constant role out of sequels, remakes and spin-offs, it was “Dolittle,” not the one starring Eddie Murphy, the one starring Robert Downey Jr. that claimed the victory. The award for Worst Screenplay went to “365 Days.”

Trust me, I know there were plenty of bad films in 2020 considering we were in the midst of a pandemic, but most of those movies were made before the actual pandemic struck, so this just makes me wonder, what terrible flicks were actual filmed during the pandemic that have YET to see the light of day.

I guess we will find out soon, hell a few have already been released people so don’t be surprised when they make the list come 2022 for awards season.