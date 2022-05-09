HOLLYWOOD—So who will be competing for the top prize when the Daytime Emmy Awards are handed out on June? Well, the 2022 nominees were announced on Thursday, May 5 and leading all contenders was the daytime soap “The Young and the Restless” with 18 nominations. Not far behind was “General Hospital” with 17 nominations. All four remaining soaps on network TV will compete for the Outstanding Drama Series alongside the Peacock spinoff “Beyond Salem.”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” and “The View” each picked up nine nominations apiece. I will say there was a lot of love for “Y&R” and “Days of Our Lives.” However, I was surprised to see some names missing for “The Bold nad the Beautiful” particularly Katherine Kelly Lang and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood.

A partial list of this year’s nominees can be viewed below:

Outstanding Drama Series

“Beyond Salem”

“The Bold and the Beautiful”

“Days of Our Lives”

“General Hospital”

-“The Young and the Restless”

Outstanding Lead Actor In a Drama Series

-Peter Bergman “The Young and the Restless”

-Eric Martsolf “Days of Our Lives”

-John McCook “The Bold and the Beautiful”

-James Reynolds “Days of Our Lives”

-Jason Thompson “The Young and the Restless”

Outstanding Lead Actress In a Drama Series

-Marci Miller “Days of Our Lives”

-Mishal Morgan “The Young and the Restless”

-Cynthia Watros “General Hospital”

-Laura Wright “General Hospital”

-Arianne Zucker “Days of Our Lives”

Outstanding Supporting Actor In a Drama Series

-Bryton James “The Young and the Restless”

-Jeff Kober “General Hospital”

-Aaron D Spears “The Bold and the Beautiful”

-James Patrick Stuart “General Hospital”

-Jordi Vilasuso “The Young and the Restless”

Outstanding Supporting Actress In a Drama Series

-Kimberlin Brown “The Bold and the Beautiful”

-Nancy Lee Grahn “General Hospital”

-Stacey Haiduk “Days of Our Lives”

-Melissa Ordway “The Young and the Restless”

-Kelly Thiebaud “General Hospital”

Outstanding Younger Performer in Drama Series

-Lindsay Arnold “Days of Our Lives”

-Nicholas Chavez “General Hospital”

-Alyvia Alyn Lind “Faith Newman”

-William Lipton “General Hospital”

-Sydney Mikayla “General Hospital”

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Drama Series

-Robert Gossett “General Hospital

-Ted King “The Bold and the Beautiful”

-Michael Lowy “Days of Our Lives”

-Naomi Matsuda “The Bold and the Beautiful”

-Ptosha Storey “The Young and the Restless”

The awards were be handed out on Sunday, June 24 at 9 p.m. on CBS and will also stream on Paramount +. A host for the ceremony has not yet been announced.