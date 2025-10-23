San Jose, CA – On the morning of Thursday, October 23, 2025, a pedestrian lost their life after being struck by a vehicle in South San Jose, according to Bay City News.

The San Jose Police Department reports that the crash occurred shortly before 6:00 AM near the intersection of Monterey Road and Edenview Drive.

Authorities confirmed that the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The roadway was closed between Branham Lane and Chynoweth Avenue for several hours as investigators examined the area and gathered evidence.

Police did not immediately release the identity of the victim, pending notification of family members. No details were provided regarding the driver or potential causes of the crash.

Officials advised motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes while the roadway remained closed during the investigation.

The incident remains under active investigation by the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit.

Pedestrian Fatalities and Wrongful Death Claims

Drivers have a Duty of Care towards pedestrians, which includes being vigilant for those travelling by foot and, if a collision occurs, staying with the victim, alerting emergency responders, and cooperating with authorities investigating the crash.

For those who lose a loved one in a pedestrian accident, filing a Wrongful Death claim with the assistance of an experienced attorney can provide compensation for medical bills, funeral costs, and other related damages.

Should the at-fault driver avoid legal consequences, compensation might still be available through a family member’s uninsured driver coverage. Consulting with a personal injury attorney can help determine the best options in such cases.

To read more about Wrongful Death Claims, visit MaisonLaw.com.