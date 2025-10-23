HOLLYWOOD—We had a tribe swap, but that still hasn’t made this season of “Survivor” entertaining. I hate to say it, but the past 2 seasons for “Survivor” not good people, not good at all. This week’s episode, ‘I’m a Wolf, Baby’ saw Shannon finding her in the crosshairs of some Hina members, Steven and MC ready to pounce on her, while Kristina was conflicted about targeting someone that she has emotionally bonded with.

Jason and Jawan were bonding over their nerdiness, smart move for Jawan to remember that the game is going to shift when the merge erupts. Savannah was annoyed that she had her water bottle, relax Savannah its serious, but it’s NOT that serious. Sage was spotting all the moves that Shannon was up to and clocking her 200 percent. She started to chatter with Alex and Steven spilling some tea on Shannon in the process.

Time to shake the game up, and a journey is underway with MC from Kele and Nate from the other tribe thanks to a sneaky move from Jawan. That is quite messed up for Jason who knew he needed an advantage in the game. Oh, I love this twist that both have to finish the task, or they both lose their votes. MC was not pleased to learn that Jason was voted out. Oh, Hina is going to strike back. Nate I’m sorry, but that’s stupid. If you can get the advantage, why would you not take advantage of it? It resulted with MC picking up on the fact that Nate might be up to something shady.

Sage spilled some serious tea that Rizo has an idol and that Sage knows all about the details and the inner workings of the Uli tribe. Sage is doing some serious work, so I like that. That was so hilarious to see Jawan sleeping when Savannah and Sophi were chatting. Savannah is one of the most annoying players I’ve seen in this game in years. She feels like she has to be in control of everything and it annoys the living hell out of me.

I hate to say this, but the Immunity Challenges are no longer entertaining at all to watch. It was fun to watch Kristina looking under the bench for a potential advantage. Close battle between Hina and Kele with Alex scoring that final basket sending Hina BACK to Tribal Council so will it be Jawan or Jason, because who else can be voted out? Wouldn’t it be fun to see someone like Savannah, Nate, Rizzo or Sophi getting the boot.

I really don’t know why “Survivor” shows this with chickens. Just give the players actual chicken wings or a chicken breast. We know it’s a part of life, but as a human being it is NOT something I want to see on the TV screen. You know the episode is bad, when we are watching a chicken being killed and eaten by the tribe who won the Immunity Challenge, versus potential strategy on the losing tribe with Hina. Yeah, Sophi has gone to every single TC since the game has started.

Oh, the Uli 5 are just thinking they can just control the game when the merge starts, and I don’t believe that is going to unfold, so I cannot wait to see when a Uli gets taken out of the game. Another dull Tribal Council, where nothing of intrigue has transpired. As expected, it was Jason who was sent packing. Two Hina taken out, so we shall expect to see Hina strike back at Uli during next week’s merge, and I’m all for it to be honest. Jason simply was tribe swapped in the worst possible fashion.

It doesn’t look like a merge next week, so I don’t know how much longer I can hang on. God willing, I will be back next week “Survivor” fanatics!