HOLLYWOOD—One of the biggest accolades one can take home is a Daytime Emmy award, and the 2025 Daytime Emmy Awards were handed out on Friday, October 17. The big winner of the night was the ABC soap opera “General Hospital” that walked away with seven trophies including the big one, Outstanding Drama Series besting “The Young and the Restless” and “Days of Our Lives.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” walked away with 3 Daytime Emmy Awards including Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host,” while “Live with Kelly and Mark” won for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series. Outstanding Entertainment Talk Series went to “Entertainment Tonight,” while Outstanding Culinary Instructional Series was a win for “Delicious Miss Brown.”

When it comes to the acting categories, Nancy Lee Grahn won for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work as Alexis Davis on “General Hospital.” Oh, Grahn chewed up the small screen with the material given to her in relation to the death of her daughter Sam McCall. Paul Telfer won his first Emmy for Outstanding Lead Performance by an Actor in a Daytime Series for his work as Xander Kiriakis n “Days of Our Lives.”

In the Supporting races, it was Susan Walters who won the Emmy for her role as Diane Jenkins Abbott on “The Young and the Restless,” while Jonathan Jackson added another Daytime Emmy Award to his mantle in the Supporting Actor race for his work on “General Hospital” as Lucky Spencer. It may have been short, but when has Jackson not delivered a knockout performance soap opera fans.

Lisa Yamada took home the award in the newest category Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series for her work as Luna Nozawa on “The Bold and the Beautiful.” It is a simplified version of what used to be the prize for the younger actor and actresses in Daytime Drama Series. Alley Mills won the prize for Outstanding Guest Performance in Daytime Drama Series for her work as Heather Webber on “General Hospital.”

The sad thing is once again this awards ceremony that was once a staple on TV wasn’t even heavily promoted, so guess what: a lot of people had no idea it transpired. However, you may be surprised how many people actually watch Daytime TV, a lot more than you actually suspect. The 52 Annual Daytime Emmy Awards are in the books; the question now starts on who may reign supreme in 2026.