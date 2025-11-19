BEL AIR—TMZ first reported on Monday, November 17 that the homes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Kathy Hilton and Sutton Stracke had their homes burglarized in Bel Air over the weekend.

Both ladies were recently in Las Vegas, Nevada as part of the cable network, Bravo, which celebrated BravoCon over the weekend. Both ladies were part of the celebration in Las Vegas that had a ton of celebrities from Bravo meeting with fans and chatting on panels about their series with Bravo figurehead, Andy Cohen.

TMZ reported that Kathy’s husband, Rick Hilton was inside their home at the time of the break-in and was not harmed. Authorities received a call at Stracke’s home on Saturday, November 15 after her dog walker noticed a broken kitchen window. No details on if any items were stolen have been reported.

It was reported that Kathy’s husband contacted 911 after realizing three burglars were inside the home. By the time cops arrived on the scene, the burglars were gone. Sutton Stracke has been a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” since season 10.

Kathy Hilton has appeared as a friend on the series, as well as made countless appearances with her sisters Kim Richards and Kyle Richards on the show. Kathy’s daughters are Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton.

Kim was a series regular from season one through season five and has made appearances since leaving as a full-time housewife. Kyle Richards has been a series regular on the series since it debuted in 2010.

The new season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” premieres December 3 on Bravo.