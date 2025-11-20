SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, November 19, the San Francisco Police Department reported a suspect was arrested for stabbing several people. The SFPD reported that on October 24, at approximately 2:10 a.m., officers responded to the 3900 block of Geary Blvd regarding a stabbing.

Officers arrived on scene and located five victims suffering from injuries associated with an assault with a possible knife. Four victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One victim was medically assessed on scene by paramedics for non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed a suspect was involved in a verbal altercation with multiple individuals inside a business. The verbal altercation turned into a physical altercation, where multiple victims were assaulted by the suspect with a knife.

Through the course of the investigation, investigators identified the suspect as Joncarlo Gutierrez, 32, of San Francisco. Investigators obtained an arrest warrant and began surveillance of Gutierrez. He was located near the area of Richland Ave and Mission Street and taken into custody by Mission plainclothes officers.

Gutierrez was transported to the San Francisco County Jail for his arrest warrant. The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.