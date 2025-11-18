San Francisco, CA – On the morning of Tuesday, November 18, 2025, a three-vehicle collision resulted in injuries that sent two people to the hospital, according to Bay City News.

The San Francisco Fire Department reports that the accident took place around Tuesday morning at Broderick Street and Lombard Street.

Authorities said the impact drove a pickup truck partially into the exterior wall of a building, scattering debris along the sidewalk and creating a hazardous scene for nearby motorists and pedestrians.

Fire crews stabilized the truck while medics treated both injured individuals before transporting them to a hospital for further evaluation. Officials have not released additional details about the extent of the injuries, but responders indicated that both victims required medical attention at the scene.

Broderick Street was closed between Lombard and Greenwich streets as fire crews, police units, and building inspectors assessed the structural damage and ensured the area was safe for the public.

The San Francisco Department of Building Inspection is evaluating the stability of the affected building, and authorities advised the public to avoid the area while emergency personnel continue their work.

