HOLLYWOOD—I think I got spoiled with double episodes of the Tyler Perry series “The Oval” after getting such great narrative direction. That mayhem continued with this week’s episode, ‘The Black Mamba’ witnessed Max fending off the assailant, but that agent got the upper hand on Max who panicked as it appeared Bobby was in serious danger.

Allan learned from Donald, the urgency of the matter at hand. Confirmation was received that Donald never sent any agents to Rachel’s home for her protection. Donald started to speculate something is off, which Allan’s ‘concern meter’ rose as a result, that Jason could have gotten his clutches on Rachel. Allan you are indeed correct. Agent Cross you’re going to be in hot water with Eli over not finishing the job.

You spilled a bit more information than you should have. So that financial situation that Isaac mentioned was accurate. Look, I don’t care about these two and the financial crisis they’re experiencing, we already know that information, the rest is simply filler. Eli wanted confirmation that Bobby was dead, but Cross didn’t have that confirmation. Hunter was looking pretty bad as questions were thrown at him during that intense press conference, which was interrupted by Donald.

Kyle spilled to Alonzo that he needed help to locate Jason Franklin. Priscilla and Allan touched base about their predicament. Priscilla spilled about her intention to continue to spill information about the inner workings inside of the corrupt White House administration. Allan warned Priscilla that he is concerned about Rachel who is acting strange. Priscilla made it clear that Allan needs to check on Rachel asap as Jason escaped from The White House.

Jason received Allan’s text as it became clear he might be exposed sooner than later. Seriously Alonzo, you’re questioning Max of all people. Oh, I see, that was Max trying to figure out what agent attacked him and drugged Bobby. Tyler Perry what are you doing? The audience does not care about this storyline involving Jimmy and some skank looking for money. The alcohol got Jimmy chatting, but he just wanted alcohol it seemed.

Richard spotted Isaac in a cozy conversation with that new chef, Naomi and he warned Sam about the situation. Richard made it clear that Naomi is not to be trusted as it pertains to Eli and any food cooked by his new chef. Isaac updated Victoria on plans to take out Eli. Dilva wanted Eli to play ball with the situation as it pertains to Hunter, but Eli fought back.

Donald, Hunter, Dilva and Isaac chatted about the news leak about the administration’s corrupt tactics. Donald noted that Rachel has not been responsive and that something is off, and Isaac was forced to Rachel’s residence immediately. Jason armed with a hammer was ready to strike when Allan showed up to her residence. Allan was horrified to find Rachel’s body, just as Jason struck him in the head with a hammer.

Allan was injured, but he was not out cold as Jason hoped. Allan tried to de-escalate Jason’s rage that was boiling over. Jason’s rage boiled over and he struck Allan several more times with the hammer before stealing his wallet and fleeing. Naomi was peeved that Richard was onto her antics. The final moments of the episode witnessed Isaac stumble upon Allan and Rachel’s dead body, just as Eli was about to devour lunch, not realizing he had just been poisoned. Next week is going to be very interesting on “The Oval.”