UNITED STATES—I received some pretty devastating news over the weekend. A family member had been murdered. The news is just so hard to fathom because my brother had just spoke to the individual the day before. The laughter and the banter were fun to hear, and with the snap of a finger, it’s all gone. When I first heard the news, I kept telling myself there was no way it was true.

I refused to believe it; it just seemed impossible, but the reality started to hit me: he was gone. A life so bright and full of potential taken out as a result of senseless violence and jealously. It just makes me angry to realize that some people in this world can take a life so quickly without considering the aftermath. I can understand if it was self-defense, but even in that case I don’t think I would be the same person if I took another person’s life.

We have to be honest here, how is that even possible? I don’t believe it is. My brother is taking the news very hard because this person was like one of his best friends. Imagine the person you just saw 24 hours before was vibrant and alive and the next day, they’re just gone. A family has been devastated, lives upended, and the world as you know it is no more. Not many people think about this, but life is indeed so precious and not many of us realize that until sometimes it’s way too late.

I think it hits for people who have had near death experiences. I say this time and time, if you almost have an encounter with death, it changes you as a person. You experience and deal with things that not many other people can understand or fathom. Rather you are injured, battling a serious illness or have a brush with death, you reflect on life in a way that you take each moment you get as a blessing.

Gosh, it hard to believe it has been 16 years since I was the victim of an armed robbery. One that completely devastated me, and I remember my life flashing in such a ferocious manner I just knew it was over. It was as if in a matter of 30 seconds probably much faster than that, everything I had ever experienced in life flooded my emotional circuitry. Ever fiber in my bones told me I was going to die, and I remember telling myself I just don’t want it to hurt if I die. Make it quick, so I don’t suffer.

Since that day, I reflect on life more and more daily. Being appreciative to the fact that God and the higher powers that be gave me another chance. The ability to have a family, get married, have kids, build a career and so much more. My parents could have been dealing with a level of grief that most parents in American know all too well.

I wouldn’t want that level of grief in a million years for my parents. I don’t think that is a level of grief any parent ever forgets. Your child is no longer present in the flesh; you never get to see them laugh, cry and hug them anymore.

When I say live life with any regrets I mean, be grateful you woke up this morning. Don’t just do things flippantly without any regrets. Doing that could put you in a situation where your life is over. Live your life, but don’t do stupid things or place yourself in situations where your life is in danger.

Written By Jason Jones