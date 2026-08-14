HOLLYWOOD—I am totally bummed that two of my favorite TV series have come to an end. First “The Chi” ended last month and it was a lackluster series finale and final season. To make matters worse, this past week, the spinoff series, “Power: Book III – Raising Kanan” completed its run.

This third season hasn’t been as interesting as one expected. It has just been a bloodbath since the start of the season, and the small amount of intrigue just hasn’t delivered as I think the writers considered. How so? The series is a prequel of the fantastic series, “Power.” That series which ran for 6 seasons delivered shocking twists and just captivating narrative.

SPOILER ALERT: if you’ve never watched “Power,” you might be surprised to discover that Kanan Stark dies. So, the spinoff is just a tale of Kanan before he became the massive villain that he became in that actual series. The first stunner of the final season or ‘Raising Kanan’ was seeing Lou fatally shot by Kanan who was hoping to pull the trigger on Raq aka Raquel. Raq being Raq was willing to protect Kanan, so no one ever knew about what he did.

Hate to say it, Kanan was the reason the family started to fall apart. The rest of the season was simply a tic for tac, where Raq was hoping to get vengeance against her wicked son, and her wicked son was trying to get revenge on her as they navigated the drug game. It led to more bodies, and at least one satisfying conclusion with Pops and Snap being taken out by Jukebox in episode 7. Did I think Kanan would do the deed? No, so it was interesting to see Juke take the heat, and that’s just the start of the mayhem.

Why? A few episodes prior, Marvin did what I’ve wanted to see unfold for several seasons: put a beating on Kanan so wicked, I knew it would ultimately led to Marvin’s demise. However, Marvin needed to implement that beatdown so that Kanan could understand he’s not untouchable. As a result, Kanan wanted his lick bad and fatally shot his uncle in a church of all places. Yeah, quite brutal. That was nothing to the heartache that Juke embodied after learning her father was killed; something that had worried her all season long.

Out for blood, Juke knew her cousin, Kanan was responsible and instead of going to him directly, she had other plans. What was that? Taking out the biggest threat in the family her aunt Raq and it was a moment to witness. She fatally shot her aunt, and I thought Kanan was going to be culpable. It was simply family taking out family and that did not intrigue me as much as I think the writers had hoped it would.

Written By LaDale Anderson