LOS ANGELES—On August 11, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK) and Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Scott Turner held a press conference where two cabinet secretaries addressed the failing policies of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA).

Secretary Kennedy cited a mismanagement of funds. In June, Secretary Turner reportedly froze LAHSA funding. The action is in response to $1 billion in taxpayer funding received by LAHSA since 2013, after the reported mismanagement of funds.

“Today, we witnessed the heartbreaking realities of LA’s drug-fueled homelessness, and enough is enough. Despite receiving billions in federal funding, homelessness in California has skyrocketed. Organizations like LAHSA that abuse taxpayer dollars to put its self-interests ahead of the vulnerable Americans it is supposed to serve will be held accountable. Under the leadership of President Trump and Vice President Vance, we are rooting out corruption and ensuring that those who need care are truly getting it. The days of funding corrupt failure are over. The Trump administration will not enable the Homeless Industrial Complex,” said Secretary Turner in a statement.

According to USA Facts, Los Angeles features the second highest homeless population behind New York City. Funding HUD provides to Los Angeles has reportedly tripled in the last decade.

Secretary Kennedy indicated it is time for a change and is now endorsing faith-based recovery programs over the failed housing authority.

“We cannot solve homelessness by funding systems that perpetuate it. We will fund programs that get people off the streets, into treatment and recovery, and back to self-efficiency. We will demand results, hold failing programs accountable, and fund what works,” Kennedy stated.

For two consecutive years there has been drops, but regional progress showed an increase of 1.2 percent with 73,040 people in LA County. There was a 3.4 percent increase with 45,194 people in Los Angeles, the LAHSA noted in the most recent homeless count in LA County.

In addition to federal funding, LAHSA is funded by state and local grants. Some of those are reportedly also using oversight due to mismanagement of funds.

Homelessness has increased since Governor Gavin Newsom took office in 2019, despite a brief period of local declines.

RAND reports on August 10, that the LA Homeless count is not quite accurate as it does not include individuals who live in their cars or RV’s. Those individuals are not included in the homeless count.