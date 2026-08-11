BEVERLY HILLS—On August 7, residents near Baldwin Hills, Beverly Hills, and West Hollywood lost internet service after vandals cut over 1,400 fiber-optic lines affecting thousands of internet users in the area.

It was a criminal act of vandalism, where the internet lines were deliberately severed.



According to reports, thousands of Spectrum customers lost service in what has been referred to by Spectrum as a “criminal attack.” Photographs captured a Baldwin Hills neighborhood with cables were ripped out of the ground and sliced in half.



The attack occurred one day prior to Verizon’s network, that caused mass interruptions of its customers cell phone and internet services.



Spectrum sent out work crews to splice the damaged lines and are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of the guilty parties responsible for these acts.



Verizon has approximately 8 million Verizon customers, while Spectrum has 5 million Spectrum customers in California.