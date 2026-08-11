SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, August 7, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced that Declan McKevitt, 47, and Grace McKevitt, 54, of San Francisco were arraigned on multiple felony charges of workers compensation premium fraud and payroll tax fraud in connection to a scheme to deny the claim of an injured worker. Both pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied the allegations.

Declan and Grace are each charged with insurance fraud (IC 11880(a)), failure to make contributions (UIC 2108), acting to evade tax (UIC 2117.5), and failure to collect or pay over tax or other money (UIC 2118.5).

In addition, Declan is also charged with two counts of insurance fraud (IC 1871.4(a)(1)) for making a false and fraudulent statement to deny compensation and for discouraging an injured worker from claiming benefits or pursuing a workers compensation claim.

Bail in the amount of $40,000 was set for both defendants. Each posted bail and was subsequently released on their own recognizance. Both are scheduled to be back in court on October 15, 2026, at 9 a.m. in Department 9 at the Hall of Justice.

According to court records, the defendants own and manage a construction business, An Dun Construction. Allegedly, Grace and Declan fraudulently underreported their payroll to their workers compensation insurance company and to the California Employment Development Department and failed to pay insurance premiums, income tax, payroll tax, and other legally required contributions.

This premium fraud and payroll tax fraud was discovered after an employee severely injured his hand on a table saw, resulting in an amputated finger. Allegedly, Declan McKevitt told the injured worker to deny that the injury was work-related while seeking medical care.

Allegedly, he further denied that the injured worker was employed by An Dun Construction and claimed that the worker was at the jobsite without his knowledge. This false denial of employment caused a four-month delay in payment of benefits owed to the injured worker. Payroll records and witness statements showed that the injured worker was employed by An Dun Construction for about seven months before the injury.

This case was investigated and charged by the Economic Crimes Unit of the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. Anyone with details is asked to call the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office’s Economic Crimes Unit Tip Line at 1-628-652-4444.