SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, August 11, the SFPD announced multiple suspects were arrested in connection to a series of auto and residential burglaries. The SFPD reported on July 29, officers in SFPD’s Real Time Investigation Center (RTIC) observed a suspect vehicle used in multiple auto and residential burglaries entering San Francisco from the East Bay.

RTIC dispatched a Drone as First Responder (DFR) and alerted citywide plainclothes officers, who responded to the area and located the suspect vehicle – a maroon Kia SUV.

The drone operator and plainclothes officers conducted a coordinated surveillance of the vehicle as it drove through the city. At one point, the vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run before the driver stopped and changed license plates.

Plainclothes officers continued to follow the vehicle as it appeared to be casing buildings under construction in the Northern District.

The driver pulled over in the area of Green and Divisadero Streets, where two occupants exited the vehicle and put on high-visibility construction vests. The two suspects burglarized a home that was under construction. A third suspect waited inside a vehicle.

As the two suspects exited the building, several officers moved in and quickly placed them under arrest. The third suspect drove off, colliding with an SFPD vehicle. The drone continued to follow the vehicle as it fled into the Central District. The driver parked the car near Aquatic Park and attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended.

All three suspects had outstanding felony warrants for their arrest. They were booked on numerous charges, including burglary, conspiracy, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest, vehicle registration fraud, evading, and miscellaneous drug charges.

The following persons were arrested by the SFPD: Tiffany Riley, 39, of Richmond, Steven Bucther, 38, of Martinez, and Ndaya Green, 25, of Oakland.