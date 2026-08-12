SAN FRANCISCO—On August 10, the San Francisco Police Department announced that 2 suspects were arrested for a fatal shooting that transpired in the Southern District. The SFPD reported on March 27, at approximately 11:12 p.m., officers responded to the area of 3rd and Harrison Streets regarding a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and located an adult male lying on the ground and suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Paramedics arrived on scene to perform lifesaving measures and transported the victim to a hospital for his life-threatening injuries, who later died from injuries sustained at the hospital. No details on the victim’s name or age have been disclosed.

Officers located two suspects near the scene and developed probable cause to arrest them. The San Francisco Homicide Detail responded to the scene and took over the investigation. The investigation developed probable cause to obtain arrest and search warrants for both suspects.

On August 6, SFPD Homicide investigators and SFPD Tactical officers served search and arrest warrants on the 200 block of Canal St. in San Rafael, and a search warrant on the 1300 block of Wright Ave. in Richmond. Investigators located and seized evidence related to the incident, which includes illegal firearms and ammunition.

Officers arrested Eliseo Maldonado-Alvarez, 20, in San Rafael and Edwin Depaz-Maldonado, 19, in Oakland. Maldonado-Alvarez was transported to San Francisco County Jail, where he was booked for murder (187(a) PC) and carrying a concealed firearm in public (25850(a) PC). Depaz-Maldonado was transported to San Francisco, where he was booked for assault with a semi-automatic firearm (245(b) PC) and carrying a concealed firearm in public (25850(a) PC).

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details should contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444(opens in a new window) or Text-A-Tip to TIP411(opens in a new window), beginning your message with “SFPD.”