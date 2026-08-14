HOLLYWOOD—The power has shifted and its long overdue on “Big Brother 28.” For the vets, it was a move I didn’t expect, but we can talk more about that later. Why? Well, I don’t know if this blindside was the best move for Dee, Angela and Devens. The strategy this season is still questionable on a lot of these players, especially after the blindside that unfolded.

Going into last week’s eviction, it looked like Drew or Melody were getting the boot. Once again, the icons in particular Dee and Devens were bored and wanted to make a move. I mean Dee and Devens you put all this work in to get Drew nominated and set the plan to get him evicted, but then wanted to change to save him, but there was a hiccup. You have the conversation spearheaded by Dee who also wanted to save Melody.

Hmm, the icons hate Drew behind closed doors and then want to initially split him from Melody, but then you allow him to keep his parachute (Drew’s words not mine). I’m trying to fathom when anyone is going to tell Drew that he was the target all last week and was nearly evicted from the game. Mallory spilled to him, but Drew didn’t believe it. Kamu later hinted it and Drew still didn’t pick it up. So that tells me what I need to know: Drew is an idiot and refusing to see logic. That is some serious information that needs to be spilled because if it properly clicks to him, he might actually wake up!

So the eviction was a blindside, by 8-3 where Lyric was voted out over Melody, blindsiding Haley, Kamu, Chuk and Yash in the process. It was a glorious moment to say the least. But immediately, Kamu figured out the vets played him, and there were all sorts of confusion. You had Chuk, Hayley and Kamu throwing each other under the bus, Devens and Barrett admitting their switch of votes, so it was utter mayhem. The Toolshed as we know it is no more.

This leads to an epic battle of endurance with the iconic wall competition. I do not consider this competition to be iconic at all. It is over-rated and a bit boring to say the least. However, I expected Yash, Kamu and Chuk to totally fight for this HOH because they been blindsided. They need this victory to shift things, but I would have ever expected the victory we got. This competition did not last long at all, it went about 90 minutes, but ultimately came down to 4 people: Yash, Drew, Kamu and LaLa. Yes, I said LaLa of all people which was not expected.

Yash and Drew both dropped leaving the power lying in the hands of either Kamu or LaLa. Kamu looked pretty sturdy but slipped and it was LaLa who become the next Head of Household. She is the oldest player to ever win the wall. So, for the first time in over a month, the power has shifted and the vets don’t know what is going to unfold. People were shaking in their boots, notably Devens, Angela and Dee. I loved to see it, especially Devens. I’m not liking this guy the more and more I see him on the feeds. He acts quite weird and says some comments that are questionable, as well as Dee who needs to be humbled very quickly. She got a taste of that in “Survivor 50.”

He has no relationship with LaLa, but him having that Diamond Power of Veto makes him safe, which both LaLa and Taylor pinpointed. So, while Devens may have been an official target, that is going to change later. LaLa initially want to backdoor Haley, by using two pawns and Kamu. Hmm, didn’t like that, so Taylor chatted, but more so Kamu went to work. Look, I think Kamu is a terrible person. I’ve seen his social media and some of the comments he’s made in the house, which is not good, and he will have to deal with that backlash when he gets out of the house.

However, I give kudos when kudos are do and the man went to work and got himself in a position to ensure he stayed off the block and formed an alliance with Yash, Taylor and LaLa. Its impressive, this led to Chuk, Haley and Barrett hitting the block as nominees. It was long overdue to see some fresh faces on the block, not to mention Barrett wake up a bit, but he never did that. I swear Barrett as a super fan is the worst iteration I’ve seen on the series since Adam from BB13.

If Barrett doesn’t start doing something before jury and he makes it there, I’m going to be livid. You have all sorts of information, and you give nothing for your allies because you are so far up the vet’s ass it makes absolutely no sense at all. You cannot beat them at the end Barrett, you can’t even take them past the jury phase, if anything you need to strike at them before jury at least one of them, maybe two if you’re smart.

Once the hammer was dropped with the nominations, the house was in array, at least everyone except, Taylor, LaLa, Yash and Kamu. Do I like this foursome? Yes, but my issue is rather Kamu can be trusted. I feel like he has a ‘thing’ for Taylor, but you have people like Dee and Angela who are pushing their agenda which I hate. I’m going to call things out on Angela and her microaggressions, because she has Karen energy acting like she is so innocent. Angela I totally see now why no one on BB26 liked your ass, in particular T’Kor who clocked your antics and how you spoke about certain things.

The Cookout was a once in a lifetime alliance will never happen again on BB. In addition, just because Taylor is BLACK, does not mean she is Chelsea. You are projecting, this is why I wish someone like Da’Vonne Rogers was in the house to call out the BS. Might not have been a bad idea for CBS to consider a Black Icon, but I’m certain she is never coming back to “Big Brother.” I need these so-called icons humbled and very quickly because the advantages given to them and their arrogance is beyond annoying at this point.

This Power of Veto competition would be vital if the house and fans are looking to ensure one of Haley or Chuk to be evicted. However, Angela being Angela had to spiral over her blindsiding and lying to Haley about her vote. These two got into a nasty argument, so much where right now Haley is all over Angela, but if Haley wins the BB Blockbuster, that could all change.

It keeps another target in the house, but I’m not sure if Melody and Mallory would want to keep Haley in the house over Barrett or even Chuk. This is important because Taylor has some plans, but they are dangerous. Long story short, Kamu won the POV and did not plan to use it. Kamu is in a terrific spot because he has reconnected with Dee. Dee can snow Kamu who before not being nominated and if he had won HOH would have targeted the Icons.

Dee was spilling all sorts of information including that she has a power, the BB Bribe which is useless. Why is this problematic? She lied and said she never told Devens. Now Devens have you considered that Dee lied to you for at least 2 weeks about her power, and now she told an outsider, and she hasn’t spilled this to Angela. Angela has showed guilt can get the best of her, and this could cause more spiraling in my eyes.

There is a very interesting war ramping up between Taylor and Dee. Dee is after Taylor, and Taylor is after Dee and the icons. Both have targets on their backs and are after one another. Kamu knows this information but has not yet spilled this tea to Taylor that Dee is planning to nominate her as soon as next week, and she’s not looking for a long-term alliance. We really won’t know where his true allegiance lies until we get a Diary Room from Kamu, but he’s solidly in the middle. He shouldn’t want either lady to go because them going after one another keeps him safe.

Kamu has to worry about Drew, Melody, Mallory and Barrett who wants to take a shot at him. Yash, I think is the only player with the guts to nominate Angela, Dee and Devens, the problem is that DPOV which would lead to Devens automatically being safe and Taylor or LaLa being nominated as a result. The only way to prevent such is Yash would have to nominate one of them, then hope the other wins the POV and saves the other to ensure all 3 of them are safe. Would having the mystery competitor power help with that? Yes, but is that something we truly want to see unfold, it depends and it’s so risky.

I think what BB has to do much better with is ensuring they don’t implement too powerful powers in the game which is what the DPOV is or better yet, it should have expired in 2-3 weeks, not all the way too jury. There is a misconception that many fans are rooting for the icons, but it’s not true, many BB fans want to see them out or at least face adversary, as that makes you respect their game that much more.

Dee and Devens truly need to be humbled, I would love if someone gave a speech after nominating them stating, “When I think of Survivor icons, I think of Parvati Shallow, Sandra Diaz-Twine, Amanda Kimmel, Boston Rob, Tony Vlachos, not you two. Angela out of all the BB alums that could have been chosen, you were selected? I mean Rachel Reilly was in the house, we could have had Janelle Pierzina, Danielle Reyes, Jun Song, Daniele Donato, Brittney Haynes, Tiffany Mitchell.” Those are iconic players on the BB Mount Rushmore; you don’t come close to that.

I’m already seeing a Knock-Out HOH coming up because it usually happens week 5 or 6 in the game, and if not, it would be time for a crapshoot because we literally haven’t had one yet. I kind of need the other side to hold onto power because do not want an Angela, Dee, Devens, Barrett or Drew HOH.

Yes, I grouped Drew and Barrett because they’ll just simply do what the vets want and not play their own game and spilled their alliance with Melody and Mallory and tea that the icons are being targeted. I’m so over Drew and Barrett, I wish Drew went out last week, and Barrett in some twist of fate goes home this week. He’s a super fan that no matter how many shoutouts you do, you are terrible to watch as a player and will be called out for your antics when you get out of that house.