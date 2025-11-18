SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, November 17, the San Francisco Police Department reported that they are investigating the suspicious death of an infant.

The SFPD reported on September 13, at approximately 3:38 a.m., officers responded to a hospital located on the 1100 block of Van Ness Avenue to meet with hospital staff regarding a suspicious occurrence involving an infant. The staff advised officers that the infant was brought into the hospital on September 12, at approximately 11:50 a.m. with life-threatening injuries.

Despite the life-saving efforts of the medical staff, the infant succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased at the hospital on November 3.

The SFPD Homicide Detail is now leading the investigation due to the suspicious nature of the death.

No arrests have been made at this time. The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.